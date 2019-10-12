Woman accused of vandalizing Duncan church

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan police say a woman vandalized a church at 10th and Walnut after breaking in last Sunday.
Aubre Rupnik is now charged with burglary in the second degree, defacing or injuring a house of worship, outraging public decency and malicious injury to property.
A witness claims she spent the night in the church, lighting candles, and tearing up the building.
The next morning, Rupnik was spotted walking from the area while yelling and pointing at the sky, damning God and wearing a stolen church robe.
Police say she was irate when they detained her, spitting at them and in the patrol car.
Rupnik faces fines and jail time if convicted.
Her bond has been set at $10,000
