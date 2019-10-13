First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on the rise with sunny skies (10/13 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! As you’re waking up on this Sunday morning, we’ll see temperatures ranging from the upper 30s, to the 40s and evening seeing some mid 50s sprinkled in. Those temperatures will climb to the lower 40s by 8AM, upper 40s by 9AM, lower 60s by 11AM, around lunchtime seeing temps in the mid and upper 60s and highs climbing in the upper 70s to lower 80s across Texoma. Sunny skies persist all day with calm winds out of the south at 5 to 15mph.
As the weekend comes to an end, temperatures will fall from the upper 70s & lower 80s to the 50s for overnight lows. All Monday, we’ll see clear and sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid 80s. Winds from the south at 15 to 25mph. We’re tracking a cold front that will move through Texoma on Tuesday. Winds will shift from the south to the northeast at 15 to 30mph. Rain chances are looking to be between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Nothing wide spread, more scattered and isolated showers. The best rain chances are southeast of I-44. Besides the rain chances overnight, both days are trending mostly sunny otherwise. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. It’s not until Wednesday we feel the impacts of the front of cooler temperatures. Highs are trending to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Gusty winds out of the northeast at 15 to 25mph.
The cooler weather is brief as we’re on a warming trend for the remainder of the week. Winds will shift from the northeast to the south on Thursday. As they do, moisture returns back into Texoma with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies for Thursday, Friday & Saturday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
