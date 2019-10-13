First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on the rise with sunny skies (10/13 AM)

As the weekend comes to an end, temperatures will fall from the upper 70s & lower 80s to the 50s for overnight lows. All Monday, we’ll see clear and sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid 80s. Winds from the south at 15 to 25mph. We’re tracking a cold front that will move through Texoma on Tuesday. Winds will shift from the south to the northeast at 15 to 30mph. Rain chances are looking to be between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Nothing wide spread, more scattered and isolated showers. The best rain chances are southeast of I-44. Besides the rain chances overnight, both days are trending mostly sunny otherwise. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. It’s not until Wednesday we feel the impacts of the front of cooler temperatures. Highs are trending to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Gusty winds out of the northeast at 15 to 25mph.