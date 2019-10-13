History brought to life at Fort Sill’s Field Artillery Museum

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - History was brought to life Saturday at the Field Artillery Museum on Fort Sill.
One of the museum’s most unique groups of volunteers is the Fort Sill Gun Detachment. They contribute their time and skills interpreting nineteenth-century artillery history.
People were able to relive the US Army’s history as they watched muzzle loading artillery demonstrations.
The gun detachment also demonstrated how to fire a Model 1841 6 pounder field gun and talked about the different technology used during that time and how it compares to what is used today.
“So, it’s a great opportunity to tell the public about the past, to show them first hand how history worked, to talk about the technology as well as the history, and really bring all those things together for that personal experience that the public can have by seeing the demonstrations,” said Frank Siltman, Director of the Field Artillery Museum.
Saturday’s demonstration was part of the the Fort Sill Field Artillery Museum’s monthly education program. The demonstrations are free and open to the public. They are held the second Saturday of each month at Fort Sill Post Quadrangle.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.