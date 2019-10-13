Poker run benefits LPS Police Department

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The K-9 program at the Lawton Public Schools Police Department is benefiting from a poker run that was held.
The Blue Knights of Oklahoma Chapter Four Motorcycle Club is made up of active and retired law enforcement officers from every aspect of the job who share a passion for motorcycle riding.
The event started at Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton and went as far out as Cache and Medicine Park.
“It’s going to be nice. Anytime you get support for law enforcement, it’s good to see. With the scrutiny that law enforcement is going through now a days it’s good to see the community come together to support their local law enforcement agencies," said Johnnie Drewery.
The Blue Knights also join Law Enforcement personnel from all over the world in promoting a positive image for motorcyclists and motorcycle safety.
