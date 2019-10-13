SWOK soccer team going to nationals

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Southwest Oklahoma soccer team is going to nationals in Memphis, Tennessee in November.
Southwest Oklahoma United FC has six players on it’s team ranging from ages 18-40. They had to be in the top 25 to qualify for nationals, and currently they are ranked 11th.
“It’s a privilege. I mean some of these guys are older than me some younger, but they listen, they like to play, and that’s what it’s about. It’s more than just us going there. It’s showing that no matter how old you get, if you want to dream go for it," said CJ Reeves.
Francisco Canonicco is from Venezuela where the national sport is baseball. He said he just so happened to fall in love with soccer and futsal instead. He’s been playing since he was six.
“I feel it’s teamwork. You get a lot of camaraderie and you’re able to play with a lot of different people. You get to use different aspects of your life, and learn how they play and how you play, and you get to work together," said Canonicco.
The team is spending their weekends practicing for nationals with one goal in mind.
“Go there, do what we can do, and hopefully bring a championship to Lawton,” said Reeves.
“It feels good because there’s not that many that play around here to represent Lawton and a small town on a national level, so hopefully we will do a good job and be able to move forward from there," said Canonicco.
The team is still fundraising to cover traveling expenses.
If you want to help support, you can eat at Freddy’s from 5- 9 p.m. on October 22nd and mention SWOK United FC.
Go to Firo’s on November 5th from 11-9 p.m. and mention SWOK United FC.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.