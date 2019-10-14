FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: aside from a brief cool-down, a warm week is ahead.

Partly cloudy this evening with any showers staying well to the south. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by 9PM and mid 60s by morning. A cold front will arrive tomorrow, moving into northwestern Texoma by late morning and for most of us between 12pm-3pm. South winds will shift to the north and become gusty later in the day as cooler air moves into the area. Temperatures will briefly rise into the 80s then fall to near 73 by 5PM. The best chance of showers & storms with this front look to be to our east and southeast.