FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: aside from a brief cool-down, a warm week is ahead.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re tracking a couple of cold fronts that will impact Texoma over the next seven days.
Partly cloudy this evening with any showers staying well to the south. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by 9PM and mid 60s by morning. A cold front will arrive tomorrow, moving into northwestern Texoma by late morning and for most of us between 12pm-3pm. South winds will shift to the north and become gusty later in the day as cooler air moves into the area. Temperatures will briefly rise into the 80s then fall to near 73 by 5PM. The best chance of showers & storms with this front look to be to our east and southeast.
Skies will clear out into Wednesday morning and it will be chilly with lows in the mid 40s. Sunny and dry Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Stronger south winds will develop on Thursday, giving temperatures a boost into the mid 70s under sunny skies. Lows in the 40s.
Strong south winds and increasing moisture will be the theme from Friday into the weekend. Expect highs well into the 80s and lows warming into the 60s. A weak front will arrive Saturday but there will be little to no change in temperatures. A stronger front is expected Sunday night into Monday, with cooler air and low storm chances.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
