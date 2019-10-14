Record store opens in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A new record store is now open in Duncan.
Vinyl has made a comeback in recent years, with several record stores opening around southwest Oklahoma.
"I think it’s the vintage sound that vinyl has. You can’t duplicate that sound, really, I don’t believe in any other way. Vinyl is something, in my opinion, that has a unique sound of its own and I think that’s what people are drawn to,” said vinyl fan and owner of J & M Family Music Matthew Bernard.
Duncan resident Casey Sorensen - Kindt said he grew up listening to music on vinyl and remembered his love for it after he and his wife bought a few records at Goodwill.
"We ended up buying several more and every place we stopped we continue looking for them. The collection grew huge so we thought maybe we’d turn around do it our own,” Sorensen – Kindt said.
That collection has turned into Put the Needle on the Record, a new record store on Main Street in Duncan.
"We’re going to have a little bit of everything. It’s mostly classic rock, we have country, we have 80s, we have disco, we have classical, just about any genre you can think of we have a little bit of it. But it’s mostly classic rock,” Sorensen – Kindt said.
The business also sells movies and other knick-knacks. Sorensen - Kindt said he hopes the store will be a great asset for music lovers like himself.
"It’s a conversation starter, right there, you go back to your childhood for a lot of folks. Some of the younger guys, they know this music from way back when so it’s something we can both relate to,” Sorensen – Kindt said.
The store also buys and trades for vinyl, so if you’ve got any lying around it might be worth digging them back up.
