Anadarko PD arrest two after drug bust

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) - Anadarko police say they arrested two people after a traffic stop that resulted in a drug bust.
Officers say they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia after pulling over the 16-year-old driver.
He was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.
Another 16-year-old and a 23-year-old were also arrested.
