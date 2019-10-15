Anadarko PD arrest two after drug bust

October 14, 2019 at 9:40 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:40 PM

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) - Anadarko police say they arrested two people after a traffic stop that resulted in a drug bust.

Officers say they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia after pulling over the 16-year-old driver.

He was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

Another 16-year-old and a 23-year-old were also arrested.

