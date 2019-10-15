Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man accused of threatening woman with a gun

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a man accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Lawton.
Investigators say it happened in late August in an apartment at southwest Wisconsin.
They say 32-year-old Antonio McCray got into an argument with the woman, who was demanding that he leave.
That’s when he reportedly pulled a gun from his bag, put two rounds in it and spun the cylinder.
He then pointed the gun to the woman's head and pulled the trigger twice, before spinning the cylinder again and pulling the trigger against his own head.
Police say he then shot the gun twice, firing one round into the ceiling and one into a closet door.
The woman told police McCray told her she would be murdered in the future before running off.
McCray faces a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, and has a bond already set for 50,000.
