Cameron’s Native American Student Association celebrates Indigenous People’s Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Native American Student Association held their own Indigenous People’s Day event Monday.
That started at 10 Monday morning with a tepee demonstration and presentations from guest speakers in Bentley Gardens.
There's also Native American Art being shown in the McMahon Centennial Complex.
One of the event’s guest speakers says after growing up with Columbus Day, he is glad to be able to share Native American history on this day instead.
“My mother would teach me from a young age what Christopher Columbus stood for, and I usually went to school with non-native kids or kids who didn’t really know about that. And that was hurtful in a way because those were my ancestors who had to go through sacrifices, stay resilient and got wiped out, so Indigenous People’s Day means the world to me," said guest speaker Dyami Thomas.
The artwork being displayed on campus will be available for you to check out for several weeks.
