Central High school district rallies behind those with cancer

"I want school and the school year to run 100% as normal as possible. I said 'you'll just see me a few days less. Email me.' I connected a webcam to my senior English classroom yesterday,” DeIorio said. “So, my last two treatments are going to be a little bit tougher, so I said we're going to teach virtually, and you guys can still depend on me. I'll be here for questions and whatever you guys need. So, I'll be there for them."