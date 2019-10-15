Community volunteers teach LPS seniors life skills

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Planning for the future was front and center at a conference Tuesday for every senior who attends Lawton Public Schools.
Students were able to learn how to file taxes, how to rent a home and many more things they’ll need to know once they are adults and on their own. Among those getting some life-lessons was MacArthur senior Kamryn Simien.
"After high school, I don’t know if I want to go to college, if I just want to go to work, if I want to go to the military, I want to have my options open for everything. I’m very grateful that Lawton Public Schools is doing this for us because I didn’t know what I wanted to do and this has helped a lot,” Simien said.
There were 18 different topics of discussion, with each student being able to choose four that they believed would help them the most.
"We hope to open their eyes just a little bit so that they are not blindsided by these things when they walk out as adults when they walk out in seven or eight months. Some of them will be completely on their own come June 2020 so they need some of this information to help prepare them,” said LPS Executive Director of Student Services Mark Mattingly.
Each person teaching those life-lessons was a volunteer.
"All of the different organizations and businesses in our town that are donating their time and investing in our kids, we’re just so grateful for them,” Mattingly said.
This is the second year LPS has held the conference which also featured a job fair where students could talk directly with colleges and potential future employers.
