FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: cooler temperatures for a day before another warm-up begins.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful Fall day after a cold morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with light north winds shifting to the south late. Thursday will start out chilly again in the morning but highs will be warming in the afternoon, topping out in the upper 70s under sunny skies. A few clouds will arrive later Friday and it will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. South winds 15-30 mph.