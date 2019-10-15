FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: cooler temperatures for a day before another warm-up begins.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Temperatures will warm up at the end of the week before our next cold front arrives.
Winds have shifted to the north but cooler air is a bit slower to arrive. However, we do expect cool and breezy conditions this evening through tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by 9PM and mid 40s by morning. North winds 15-30 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful Fall day after a cold morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with light north winds shifting to the south late. Thursday will start out chilly again in the morning but highs will be warming in the afternoon, topping out in the upper 70s under sunny skies. A few clouds will arrive later Friday and it will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. South winds 15-30 mph.
A quick moving storm-system may bring an isolated shower or storm Friday night into Saturday morning. Otherwise, expected mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60. Sunday may end up being the warmest day of the week as highs soar into the mid 80s to 90. A cold front will swing through Sunday night, dropping temperatures back into the 70s for early next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.