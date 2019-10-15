We are tracking some fog this morning that could cause slow traffic in far eastern and southeastern Texoma. This fog will begin to burn off during sunrise. There is an approaching cold front northwest of Texoma this morning, which will eventually slide to the southeast and bring us cooler temperatures later this afternoon. That front will reach central Texoma around 1-2PM. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s in western and northwestern Texoma, low to mid 80s in central Texoma, and upper 80s to around 90 in far southeastern Texoma. Winds will pick up throughout the day bringing sustained winds out of the north at 15-30mph with gusts up to 40mph, especially during the evening hours.