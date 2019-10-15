LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking some fog this morning that could cause slow traffic in far eastern and southeastern Texoma. This fog will begin to burn off during sunrise. There is an approaching cold front northwest of Texoma this morning, which will eventually slide to the southeast and bring us cooler temperatures later this afternoon. That front will reach central Texoma around 1-2PM. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s in western and northwestern Texoma, low to mid 80s in central Texoma, and upper 80s to around 90 in far southeastern Texoma. Winds will pick up throughout the day bringing sustained winds out of the north at 15-30mph with gusts up to 40mph, especially during the evening hours.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Lots of sunshine is expected tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday will be another nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Friday afternoon highs will jump back into the mid 80s. Low end rain and storm chances return Saturday as we are tracking a little system to sweep through the Texoma area. This system will clear before our next bigger cool down moves in Monday morning. This cold front will drop temperatures into the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
