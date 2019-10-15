Frederick cowboy to appear on TV show

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Ultimate Cowboy Showdown airs on INSP, and you’ll see a local face on the show.
Ethan Treadwell runs Treadwell Land and Cattle out of Frederick and was selected to be on the show.
Hosted by country music star, Trace Adkins, the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown follows 12 cowboys and cowgirls across the country putting their ranching skills to the test.
Treadwell runs more than 15,000 head of cattle between Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.
You can catch him every night this week at 8:00 p.m. on the Inspiration Network.
