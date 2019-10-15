Great Plains Tech. Center’s Surgical Tech. program holds open house

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Great Plains Technology Center’s Surgical Tech program introduced the community to their Da Vinci robot.
Dr. Kelly Means and Dr. Ricardo Aguilar did a demonstration with the robot and talked about how the new surgical technology is used in Southwest Oklahoma.
The program director says because the Da Vinci is becoming the standard of care, they wanted to show people local surgeons are already using the state-of-the-art equipment.
“I think because we’ll see more and more of the less invasive surgical procedures being done with robotics, and so we thought it was important to have people come in and hear what’s going on so they can be assured that their care they get here is just as good as going to the city," said program director Ann Tahah.
Also at Monday night’s open house, students did a mock surgery to show off what they’ve been learning over the last few months.
If you’re interested in applying for the Surgical Technology program Tahah suggests putting in an application early, spots are limited.
For more information, call 580-250-5574.
