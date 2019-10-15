Local groups collecting coats and blankets for those in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Retired Educators Association is partnering with Salas Urban Cantina to get coats and blankets to those who need them this winter.
They kicked off their big blanket and coat drive Monday at the association’s bi-monthly meeting.
This is the first year the association has taken part in the drive, and their co-vice president says this is a good way for them to help those in need.
“It feels wonderful to be able to contribute to our community in a way that provides something for them, and that we are actively participating in making our community better," said co-vice president Carol Garden.
She says at their meeting Monday, they got off to a good start, collecting 46 blankets.
If you’d like to help out, you can donate coats and blankets at Salas Urban Cantina until Christmas.
