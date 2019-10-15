Local teen raising funds to attend STEM leadership conference

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local teen is raising funds to head to a STEM leadership conference in Texas.
13-year-old James Cox the Third has been working for weeks to raise the money to go to the National Youth Leadership Forum, a conference that will connect him with experts in medicine and engineering.
He and his family have hosted a bake sale, and have already managed to raise a little over half the funds needed for the trip.
“I didn’t think it was gonna happen this fast when I first heard about it, I didn’t know that many people cared for me, I thought it was just my family, I didn’t know that many people wanted to help me pursue my career. I was flabbergasted, I didn’t know what to say," said Cox.
And you can help James and his family raise the rest of the funds.
They’re selling loaded baked potatoes for 7 dollars.
They’re taking pre-orders on the spuds now through their Facebook page, with a pickup date of November 9th.
James says if they manage to go over their goal, he’d like to donate the extra money to other kids hoping to go to the conference.
