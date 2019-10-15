LPD looking for man who accidentally shot himself in groin after pistol whipping other man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are looking for a man who they say shot himself in the groin.
Officers say it happened toward the end of August after Daevaughn Huffman pistol whipped a man.
Video reportedly recorded the whole thing, including Huffman dropping the gun before it went off and shot him.
Huffman has been out on bail following another weapon charge last month.
He’s now facing a felony for having a gun because prosecutors say he is an adjudicated delinquent child.
He was convicted for stealing a car in 2016.
