UPDATE: LPD says foul play not suspected after body is found, medical examiner to determine cause of death

UPDATE 11:00 a.m.: The Lawton Police Department has released a statement in connection to a body which was found at a northeast Lawton home on Tuesday morning.
“The initial stages of the investigation of the incident at 1801 NW Lindy have not yet revealed any details that are believed to show the potential for foul play at this time. The body has been released to the medical examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.”
We will continue to update the story as more information is released.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are investigating after a person was found dead at a home in northwest Lawton.
Shortly before 12:30 Tuesday morning, officers were called out to the 1800 block of Lindy Avenue for a welfare check.
According to scanner traffic, a caller told dispatchers the man was bloody, bruised, and not breathing.
When officers got to the home they did find someone dead, and the crime scene investigation unit was called in.
So far, it's not clear if foul play was involved.
Be sure to tune in to 7News this morning for updates as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.