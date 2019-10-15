Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors helps families of fallen service members get education

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Families of fallen service members know more about the educational opportunities available to them thanks to a national organization.
Representatives from TAPS were in Lawton Monday for a forum at Cameron University.
TAPS is The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.
Their Deputy Director of Policy and Legislation, Ashlynne Haycock, graduated from Lawton MacArthur. She says today’s forum was all about helping families avoid some of the things that she went through.
“I actually lost my dad in the Army in 2002 and didn’t realize all the benefits and things that I was eligible for until I was a junior in college and didn’t realize I could afford to go to a school like Harvard as opposed to pushing by and working full-time and barely making it," said Haycock.
She says this is the first time TAPS has left its home base in Washington, D.C to share its mission.
For more information, you can visit their website, https://www.taps.org, or give them a call at 800-959-8277.
