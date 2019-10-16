LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 7News is proud to celebrate National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day and thank our local chambers for all they do to help entrepreneurs and businesses thrive.
“We’re all here to give back to the community and that’s the purpose of the chamber,” said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, President and CEO of Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
Support your local Chamber of Commerce Day is celebrated annually on the third Wednesday of October.
“It allows us to reinvest back into our community and promote quality of life for all residents,” said Spencer-Ragland.
The day is an opportunity to say ‘thanks’ to an organization that strives to support local business.
“Supporting your local chamber means providing resources and networking opportunities for other businesses in town,” said Tara Deavours, Business Development Officer at BancFirst.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber currently has 927 members.
“I’m really proud of that, but we have over 4,000 businesses so there’s some room for growth,” said Spencer-Ragland.
The chamber provides a community for business professionals-- hosting workshops, networking events and mentorship opportunities.
“I see the benefit in the chamber just working my way up through my company, just being able to come out to ribbon cuttings and meet other community leaders and business owners have helped me personally grow in my career and expand my social capabilities and capital,” said Deavours.
“And what it means to me is it is a fulfillment of an opportunity to support the local community and I just encourage everyone to take advantage of it,” said Spencer-Ragland.
