Children United and LETA host community night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday night, Children United and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority hosted community night updating folks on the progress of Lawton’s first all-inclusive playground.
It's been 10 months since the idea came about to build a playground for children and adults of all developmental stages and ranges of mobility.
Organizers say they’re about $175,000 away from making the playground a reality.
Children United Committee Member Joe Chesko says the community support has been overwhelming.
“My mind goes back to seeing that boy in a wheelchair. There were about 50 kids playing on the playground. ‘Why can’t he play?’ So that’s what it means," said Chesko.
Chesko expects the all-inclusive playground to be complete in 18 months.
If you’d like to donate to the cause give Chesko a call at 357-1200.
