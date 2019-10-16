Children United and LETA host community night

October 15, 2019 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:52 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday night, Children United and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority hosted community night updating folks on the progress of Lawton’s first all-inclusive playground.

It's been 10 months since the idea came about to build a playground for children and adults of all developmental stages and ranges of mobility.

Organizers say they’re about $175,000 away from making the playground a reality.

Children United Committee Member Joe Chesko says the community support has been overwhelming.

“My mind goes back to seeing that boy in a wheelchair. There were about 50 kids playing on the playground. ‘Why can’t he play?’ So that’s what it means," said Chesko.

Chesko expects the all-inclusive playground to be complete in 18 months.

If you’d like to donate to the cause give Chesko a call at 357-1200.

