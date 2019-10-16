FFA 4-H Friends: Keith Flores

APACHE, Okla. (TNN) - We are bringing back our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week and our first student of the semester is an Apache High School senior! Keith Flores has perfected his crafts of welding and shooting in FFA.
“I used to not be able to weld at all," said Flores. "I’d stick it a lot, but with my dad helping me and with FFA, I’ve got a lot of time to keep welding and get better at it.”
Through FFA, Flores has fine-tuned his skills and now helps his Ag Ed instructor, Zack Miller, in class.
“He’s one of my teaching aides in my Intro to Ag Mechanics class, and really and truly it is like having a second teacher, because you get 14-15 kids or something in there and there’s only so much that one person can do," said Miller. "But with Keith there, it really, really helps me out.”
Not only is Flores a great welder, he is also a sharp shooter.
“I’ve worked my way up to shooting a perfect score with 20 out of 20,” said Flores.
Miller said Flores is also very involved in agriculture.
“He works for a farmer out here after school most days and all through the summer," said Miller. "So just overall, a well-rounded Ag student.”
Flores said he was surprised to be selected as the FFA 4-H Friend of the Week.
“I was excited. I didn’t expect it," said Flores. "I didn’t know if I was going to get it or not.”
Flores said he has big plans for the future.
“I’d like to go on the pipeline with my dad if he goes or I want to stay with welding,” said Flores.
Miller said Flores will be missed after he graduates.
“That’s going to be some big shoes to fill,” said Miller.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.