FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: stronger winds and warmer temperatures over the next couple of days.

A weak storm system and cold front will arrive on Saturday, bringing a low chance of a morning shower. Winds will shift to the north, keeping highs in the upper 70s. Strong south to southwest winds will return on Sunday ahead of a more potent storm system. Expect highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. As of right now, any storm chances look to stay near and east of I-35 through Sunday evening.