FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: stronger winds and warmer temperatures over the next couple of days.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re tracking warmer temperatures but also 2 cold fronts over the next several days.
Clear & calm this evening into tonight with lows in the low 40s. Another sunny day tomorrow but with stronger south winds during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer under mostly sunny skies. Highs should reach the low 80s with south winds 15-30 mph.
A weak storm system and cold front will arrive on Saturday, bringing a low chance of a morning shower. Winds will shift to the north, keeping highs in the upper 70s. Strong south to southwest winds will return on Sunday ahead of a more potent storm system. Expect highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. As of right now, any storm chances look to stay near and east of I-35 through Sunday evening.
Cooler and dry weather is expected early next week.
Fire danger: due to the recent early freeze, grasses have become dormant and dry in parts of Texoma. This, coupled with breezy winds, will lead to an increase of the wildfire danger over the next 1-2 weeks.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
