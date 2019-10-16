LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma!
As you head out the door this morning you will want to grab a jacket since temperatures are in the low to upper 40s. Feel like temperatures will stay a couple of degrees cooler due to winds out of the north at 5-15mph. This afternoon expect clear skies and temperatures to top out into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be a little stronger tomorrow afternoon out of the south at 15-25mph. As we wrap up the work week warm air will return and temperatures will jump back into the lower 80s. Winds will be even stronger on Friday out of the south at 15-30mph.
Friday night into Saturday a weak cold front will move in bringing a few low end rain chances for southwest Oklahoma. Those showers will clear and temperatures Saturday afternoon will warm into the lower 80s. Sunday afternoon will be the warmest day coming up over the next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and even a few lower 90s.
Next Monday morning another cold front will move in, and that will drop temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.