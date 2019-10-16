Man accused of stabbing, killing mother-in-law officially charged

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man arrested for a deadly stabbing last week in Lawton has been officially charged.
T.J. Page was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother-in-law Verlene Murphy. She was killed last Thursday at a home on Black Mesa Drive.
According to court documents, Page told investigators he stood over Murphy and stabbed her an unknown amount of times before he put the gloves and knife he used in the attack in a trash can outside the home.
He told them he went back into the house and heard her gasping for air before calling 911.
The affidavit did not go into any details about why Murphy was killed.
His bond has been set at $1 million and is set to appear in court again on November 21st.
