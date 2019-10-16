Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for deadly Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man charged with causing a crash that killed a Lawton woman last year has pleaded guilty.
Tyson Jackson entered a blind plea today to several charges, including first degree manslaughter and reckless driving.
Investigators say he slammed into Sylvia Wisebaker's SUV as she was pulling onto Gore Boulevard from the Lawton Country Club.
She was badly injured in the crash and later died from her injuries.
Jackson's blind plea means it will be up to a judge to decide his punishment.
His sentencing has been set for December 19th.
