One taken to hospital after motorcycle crash near Hulen

COTTON CO., Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday night after a motorcycle crash near Hulen.
It happened around 7:30 at Highway 65 and Baseline Road.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three motorcycles were driving south on the highway when Daquita Carr, who was in front, didn’t see the curve and hit a gravel road.
They say she kept driving and crashed, wrapping her bike around a tree.
She was transported by Survival Flight to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls. She was admitted in fair condition with head, trunk internal and external, arm and leg injuries.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.