Senior citizens given free flu shots in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Senior citizens were given free flu shots at an event Tuesday in Lawton.
The Center for Creative Living partnered with Southwestern Home Health to administer those Tuesday morning.
This is just one of many health-related events the center puts on for senior citizens each year, which the center’s executive director says they do it to make sure people can age in a healthy way.
“So if we can prevent falls, prevent the flu or pneumonia or whatever the situation is, if we can help in some way, then we’ve done our job here at the center," says Lorene Miller, executive director for the Center for Creative Living.
If you didn’t get the chance to get your flu shot Tuesday, they will be doing this again next Friday, October 25th.
You just need to call ahead at 248-0471.
That time, the center will be partnering with Walgreens to provide the flu shots.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.