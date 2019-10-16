Southwest Oklahoma bands compete at Cameron University stadium

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 25 bands from across southwestern Oklahoma took part in the Battle of the Bands Tuesday at Cameron University’s football stadium.
The yearly event brings together 2A, 3A and 4A bands.
This isn’t a ranked competition, but bands will be given ratings of superior, excellent, good, fair or poor.
“If you get a superior, then you get a plaque, and you’re on the first step toward getting a sweepstakes, which includes getting a superior in concert contest and sight reading next semester," said Larry Hatch, OSSAA contest manager.
Bands used the parking lot to warm up before taking to the field.
This is just one of four regional competitions held across the state this time of year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.