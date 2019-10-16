Tickets on sale for annual Arts for All Gala

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tickets are now on sale for the annual Arts for All Gala in Lawton.
That event is set for November 1st at the Great Plains Coliseum.
There will be food, music, auctions, and a photography booth.
The event is open to the public, and all money raised at this year’s event will be going back to the community.
“The important thing about the gala is it’s for Lawton. All the money raised from the gala goes right back into Lawton. It doesn’t leave the city. Last year we were able to touch 13,000 children through art," said Fran Uehner, chairman of the decorating committee.
You can find those tickets through eventbrite, or by calling 580-248-5384.
Tickets are $50 each, with table sponsor tickets ranging from $500 to $5,000.
