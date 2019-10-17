FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: breezy winds and a couple of cold fronts between this weekend and into next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re tracking a couple of cold fronts that will arrive over the next seven days.
Clear skies this evening through tonight with cool temperatures. Expect low 60s by 9PM and mid to upper 40s by morning. Some locations may stay in the low 50s in western Oklahoma. Mostly sunny and windy tomorrow with south winds 15-30 mph. Temperatures will rise into the low 70s by noon and low 80s for highs.
A storm system and weak cold front will arrive tomorrow night into Saturday morning bringing a low chance of showers and storms. Northeast winds will keep highs in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Strong southwest winds will return on Sunday, giving temperatures a boost well into the 80s. Expect some clouds later in the day but any storms will stay to our east. The cold front will move through Sunday night, resulting in breezy north winds and cooler temperatures on Monday.
Temperatures will then warm up a bit through Wednesday before yet another cold front arrives next Thursday.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
