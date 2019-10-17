FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: breezy winds and a couple of cold fronts between this weekend and into next week.

A storm system and weak cold front will arrive tomorrow night into Saturday morning bringing a low chance of showers and storms. Northeast winds will keep highs in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Strong southwest winds will return on Sunday, giving temperatures a boost well into the 80s. Expect some clouds later in the day but any storms will stay to our east. The cold front will move through Sunday night, resulting in breezy north winds and cooler temperatures on Monday.