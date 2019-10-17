First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies for today with stronger winds

Good Morning Texoma! A little chilly out there on this Thursday morning, nothing that a light jacket or sweatshirt won’t fix though. Temperatures as you wake up will be in the lower 40s across the region. By 8AM we’ll be in the mid 40s, lower 50s by 9AM, lower 60s at 11AM, and around lunchtime in the upper 60s. Winds will stay light throughout the morning, gusting out of the south at 5 to 10mph. They’ll pick up as the morning turns into the afternoon at 5 to 15mph and then by mid afternoon winds will be gusting 15 to 25mph. Highs for today will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s across Texoma with sunny skies.