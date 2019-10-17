First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies for today with stronger winds

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Morning Texoma! A little chilly out there on this Thursday morning, nothing that a light jacket or sweatshirt won’t fix though. Temperatures as you wake up will be in the lower 40s across the region. By 8AM we’ll be in the mid 40s, lower 50s by 9AM, lower 60s at 11AM, and around lunchtime in the upper 60s. Winds will stay light throughout the morning, gusting out of the south at 5 to 10mph. They’ll pick up as the morning turns into the afternoon at 5 to 15mph and then by mid afternoon winds will be gusting 15 to 25mph. Highs for today will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s across Texoma with sunny skies.
Another warm Friday on tap with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Winds, gusty, out of the south at 15 to 30mph. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts to push through over the weekend. The first arriving late Friday night into early Saturday, bringing low rain chances for Saturday morning. Clouds will taper off leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Winds will shift from the south to the north/northeast gusting at 10 to 25mph.
The next cold front we’re tracking is for Sunday. To start the day, we’ll stay mostly sunny with the exception of cloudier skies off to the east. Temperatures will warm with southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. As day goes on, the front will pass by Texoma and as of right now, any storm chances look to stay near and east of I-35 through Sunday evening.
To start next week, we’re trending dry & quiet with highs in the 70s.
We’re keep our eye on an elevated fire danger across the viewing area. Due to the recent early freeze, grasses have become dormant and dry in parts of Texoma. This, coupled with breezy winds, will lead to an increase of the wildfire danger over the next 1-2 weeks.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
