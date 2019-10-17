Former Cotton Co. sheriff’s son sentenced for felony crimes

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Travis Wayne Simpson, the son of former Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson, has been sentenced for several felony crimes.
Simpson was charged in several cases from late last year and early this year.
He pleaded guilty to crimes including grand larceny, driving a stolen car and two counts of endangering others while leading police on a car chase. His father was hurt in one of the pursuits.
On Thursday, Simpson was sentenced to 25 years with all but the first 10 years suspended. He was also ordered to pay fines and attorney fees.
Once he is released, he will have to take part in community sentencing.
