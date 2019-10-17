Fort Sill dining facility holds first ever plant-based cook-off

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Guns and Rockets dining facility staff on Fort Sill held a friendly competition Wednesday- their very first all plant-based cook-off.
Guns and Rockets on Fort Sill is the Army's first plant-based friendly dining facility.
“We offer a wide variety of plant-based entrees to our customers,” said Francisco Delgado, SFC, 553 QM CO, 3rd PLT.
They have been offering the plant-based meals for several months, and it has been a big hit. So, one staff member decided to challenge the manager to a plant-based cook-off.
“We have one hour to prepare a mystery basket, prepare two dishes for two guest judges that are going to come in and have one hour to compare,” said Delgado.
“I prepared by practicing different meals, different vegan meals, plant-based meals just to kind of open up my cookbook to prepare for this, because you don’t know what you’re going to get,” said Trevor Gillespie, SPC, 553 QM CO, 3rd PLT.
Delgado, the manager, presented a Mediterranean couscous while Gillespie served stuffed portobello mushrooms. Ultimately, Delgado won, by just one point. He said he hopes plant-based dining will spread Army-wide.
“I feel that it is a big positive thing that could happen for the Army," said Delgado. "It’s a big change.”
