Inspire Lawton collecting blankets for local animal shelter

Inspire Lawton collecting blankets for local animal shelter
By Rebekah Fountain | October 17, 2019 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 6:39 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Inspire Lawton is doing a blanket drive for Lawton Animal Welfare.

Inspire Lawton is collecting blankets, towels, washcloths, sheets, and other linens for future pets waiting for their forever homes.

Shelters can go through thousands of blankets and towels in a month.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off donations at Lawton Family YMCA at 5 Southwest 5th Street in Lawton.

The blanket drive will run until Friday October 25th.

BLANKET DRIVE HAS BEEN EXTENDED Inspire Lawton is having a blanket drive for Lawton Animal Welfare! October 1, 2019 -...

Posted by Inspire Lawton on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.