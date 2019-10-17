Inspire Lawton collecting blankets for local animal shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Inspire Lawton is doing a blanket drive for Lawton Animal Welfare.
Inspire Lawton is collecting blankets, towels, washcloths, sheets, and other linens for future pets waiting for their forever homes.
Shelters can go through thousands of blankets and towels in a month.
If you’d like to help, you can drop off donations at Lawton Family YMCA at 5 Southwest 5th Street in Lawton.
The blanket drive will run until Friday October 25th.
