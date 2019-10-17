Kitchen fire forces people from two apartments

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People living in two apartments are having to stay somewhere else tonight after a kitchen fire.
Lawton Fire officials said it happened a little before 6:30 this evening at the Sanders Heights Apartments at Wisconsin Avenue and Jesse L Davenport.
We're told a pot was left on a stove that was still on.... filling up the apartment and the one adjacent with smoke.
Firefighters said most of the damage was contained to the one kitchen, but nobody can stay in either apartment Wednesday night because of the smoke.
