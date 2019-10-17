MedWatch: Breast cancer survivor has advice for women

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -October is breast cancer awareness month. It's a cancer that affects 1 in 8 women in their lifetime.
Britney Smith is an occupational therapy assistant at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing & Rehab center. She is also a breast cancer survivor.
3 years ago, at age 36, she found a lump on her breast.
“I was never one to do self exams religiously,” said Smith. “So I actually had an itch in my bra on my breast, and I found a lump.”
She went and got it checked out, and it came back positive for breast cancer. Thankfully they had caught it early enough.
“It saved my life,” said Smith. “Had I allowed it to continue to grow, it could have metastasized and spread.”
Because she had caught it so early, she made the decision to have a double mastectomy to remove both of her breasts. A decision, that she says was easy for her.
“Because I didn’t ever want that phone call again,” said Smith. “My son is young, and I wanted to watch him grow. And that was more important to me than whether or not my breasts were real.”
Smith has ran the Spirit of Survival for many years, but the last 3 years it hit close to home. Running as a survivor, rather than a supporter.
“3 years later I still tear up every time I cross that finish line,” said Smith. “It puts a whole new meaning on it. I’m still able to participate and there is so many that are denied that.”
Mammograms are recommended yearly for women starting at age 40. Smith says she hopes her story will encourage others to be mindful of their bodies.
“I hope that men and women both are well aware of their body and what’s going on,” said Smith. “And if there’s something just a little off go have it checked out. If you’re wrong, that’s great. But if you’re right, it could save your life.”
To schedule an appointment to get a mammogram, you can call the McMahon Center for Breast Health at 250-5856. Those who get a mammogram will get a free small gift as well.
