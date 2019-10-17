SWOK Representative responds to legislative pay raise

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A State Representative from Duncan says news of a 35-percent pay increase for lawmakers next year came as a surprise.
Legislators will go from making $35,000 to over $47,000 in November next year.
Representative Marcus McEntire said the decision did not involve any lawmakers.
It was voted on by a board consisting of members appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt, the State Senate and State House.
McEntire said typically lawmakers aren’t in it for the money -- and says this increase in pay will potentially sway more interest from people.
“The compensation board making our pay higher is certainly, I think, a step in the right direction in getting more good, qualified and reasonable people into office," said Rep. Marcus McEntire, from Duncan.
He said even though they are only in session fourth months a year, being a state official is still basically a full time job, and this pay increase will make it more enticing to people from all walks of life just looking to make a difference for their communities.
