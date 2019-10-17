Boris Johnson gets EU Brexit deal; next hurdle is Parliament

The deal agreed Thursday will be legally binding if approved — but it doesn't cover the all nitty gritty of future relations between the U.K. and the EU. It merely lays out the terms for withdrawal, while leaving the details of trade and other issues to future negotiations. The only issues that leaders felt they couldn't put off and had to hammer out ahead of a U.K. exit were the thorniest ones: how to address the Irish land border and the rights of British and EU citizens living in each other's territories.