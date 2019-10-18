Elgin man sentenced for child neglect

Elgin man sentenced for child neglect
Elgin man sentenced for child neglect (Source: Comanche County Detention Center)
October 17, 2019 at 9:59 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 9:53 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An Elgin man will spend the next two years behind bars for injuring a five-year-old.

Investigators say in May of 2018, 30-year-old Sammy Velasquez placed the boy in a bathtub of scalding hot water.

They say the child’s feet and left arm were badly burned.

Velasquez brought the child to the hospital and told staff he had gotten into the tub himself. However, a specialist reported that the burns did not match that story, and that they indicated that the child was placed in the water and then taken out.

Velasquez pleaded guilty to a charge of child neglect, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.