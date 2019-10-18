First Alert Forecast: A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out overnight

Overall the weekend forecast is looking pretty quiet. For Saturday, temperatures will be rather mild waking up with lows in the mid 50s. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s around noon with overall highs tomorrow in the upper 70s. If you’re heading on up to any college football games tomorrow both the OU & OSU games are looking to be great! OU vs West Virginia kicks off tomorrow at 11 AM up in Norman! Temperatures being in the mid 60s. By halftime they’ll climb to the upper 60s and nearing the end of the game the lower 60s. Winds will be gusting out of the north at 10 to 20mph. For the OSU vs Baylor game, that game kicks off at 3PM up in Stillwater. For the start of that game, temps will be in the upper 60s, by halftime nearing 67° and towards the end of the game back in the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15mph.