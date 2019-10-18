First Alert Forecast: A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday! Depending on where you are in Texoma, temperatures have climbed into the 70s and some lower 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s by 5PM, upper 60s at 7PM, mid and lower 60s between 8 and 10 PM. We’ll see mainly clear skies throughout the entire evening however a few isolated and quick passing storms can’t be ruled out. The timing of these are looking between 8PM to 4AM but with the air being so dry, they’ll most likely end up evaporating before they hit the ground. This is known as Virga!
Overall the weekend forecast is looking pretty quiet. For Saturday, temperatures will be rather mild waking up with lows in the mid 50s. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s around noon with overall highs tomorrow in the upper 70s. If you’re heading on up to any college football games tomorrow both the OU & OSU games are looking to be great! OU vs West Virginia kicks off tomorrow at 11 AM up in Norman! Temperatures being in the mid 60s. By halftime they’ll climb to the upper 60s and nearing the end of the game the lower 60s. Winds will be gusting out of the north at 10 to 20mph. For the OSU vs Baylor game, that game kicks off at 3PM up in Stillwater. For the start of that game, temps will be in the upper 60s, by halftime nearing 67° and towards the end of the game back in the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15mph.
Clouds move in ahead for Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm under south winds at 15 to 30mph, climbing into the upper 80s! A cold front is expected to move through Texoma for Sunday night into Monday. We’re still trending dry with all the rain activity staying off towards our east.
Monday will be cooler after the front pushes through, with highs in the lower 70s. Winds out of the northwest at 15 to 30mph.
Tuesday is trending sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday, sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday partly cloudy with highs in the 70s.
Another cold front moves through our viewing area Thursday into Friday. Winds will shift from the south to the north 15 to 30mph. Highs on Friday, will be looking more like our lows, in the mid 50s with a increased chance of rain for Friday.
Have a great weekend!
We’ll be in
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.