Temperatures this morning are into the 40s for most places throughout Texoma. We won't stay on the cold side for long as lots of warm air will build in this afternoon due to winds out of the south at 15-30mph. This will push highs into the lower 80s for most places today. Later this evening a few isolated storms are possible for far western Texoma. Those should push east through the overnight bringing a few rain chances for portions of central and eastern Texoma.