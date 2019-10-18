LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures this morning are into the 40s for most places throughout Texoma. We won't stay on the cold side for long as lots of warm air will build in this afternoon due to winds out of the south at 15-30mph. This will push highs into the lower 80s for most places today. Later this evening a few isolated storms are possible for far western Texoma. Those should push east through the overnight bringing a few rain chances for portions of central and eastern Texoma.
Tomorrow will be a nice day with temperatures in the 70 and winds out of the north to northeast at 10-20mph. More sunshine will stick around through the first half of the weekend. Sunday afternoon will be very warm due to winds out of the southwest. These winds will warm temperatures into the mid 80s to possibly even 90 in a few areas.
A cold front will move through late Sunday into early Monday. This strong cold front will drop high temperatures next week into the lower 70s. There is a small chance of severe weather as well right along I-35 and eastward due to this cold front.
High temperatures should stay in the 70s through the better part of next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
