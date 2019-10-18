SUV reported stolen from fire department

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A currently suspended Comanche County volunteer fire department says one of its SUVs is missing.
Calvin Nickell with the Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department reported the theft to the sheriff’s department. He told a deputy he last saw the SUV about a week ago in Elgin. He says it was equipped with thousands of dollars worth of items like a dsipatch radio, light bar and a siren box.
Porter Hill Fire Department board members suspended their operations last month following a dispute with firefighters.
