Warrant issued for church copper theft

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with stealing copper from a south Lawton church.
Investigators say 53-year-old Charles Braley tried to steal it from the church's air conditioner unit back in August.
He was unsuccessful, but he managed to do about 400 dollars worth of damage to the unit.
Employees with the church posted security video of the crime to Facebook-- and multiple people claimed Braley was the man in the footage.
Police said Braley himself even commented on the video, calling one of the people identifying him a “rat.”
He’s now wanted on a felony warrant for the attempted theft, with a bond already set at 25-thousand dollars.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.