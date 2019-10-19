Altus woman arrested for embezzlement

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - On Friday, Altus police said a former credit union worker is in jail for embezzling over $55,000. They said Brittany Carney took the money from three deceased account holders of Red River Federal Credit Union and two active account holders.
It reportedly happened between December 2016 and February of this year. On top of that, investigators are accusing Brittany Carney of stealing $18,000 from the Altus youth soccer league, in which she served as treasurer.
Prosecutors have not filed charges yet, but Carney is being held in the Jackson County Jail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.