First Alert Forecast:Sunny skies with somewhat cooler air for today (10/19 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! As you’re waking up on this Saturday morning, we’ll see temperatures in the mid 50s! A beautiful day is on tap with dry and sunny conditions. A cold front is expected to move through the region today, bringing up somewhat cooler air, but still warm, with highs today across Texoma in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll see north winds gusting 15 to 30mph. If you’re heading on up to any college football games tomorrow both the OU & OSU games are looking to be great! OU vs West Virginia kicks off tomorrow at 11 AM up in Norman! Temperatures being in the mid 60s. By halftime they’ll climb to the upper 60s and nearing the end of the game the lower 60s. Winds will be gusting out of the north at 10 to 20mph. For the OSU vs Baylor game, that game kicks off at 3PM up in Stillwater. For the start of that game, temps will be in the upper 60s, by halftime nearing 67° and towards the end of the game back in the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15mph.
Sunday’s forecast is looking to be quiet during the day but we’re keeping an eye out on some activity later during the day. To start, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50°. Sunny skies all day but clouds will start to build come the afternoon. Highs for tomorrow are going to be rather warm! We’re talking temperatures in the upper 80s to the low 90s. South winds gusting 15 to 30mph. Later during the evening however is when a cold front is expected to move through our region. The Storm Prediciton Center (SPC) has parts of Texoma under under a marginal & slight risk tomorrow for severe storms. Slight risk being our most eastern counties, Montague, and portions of Jefferson & Stephens. Counties like Young, Jack, Archer, Henrietta, Wichita and portions of Cotton, Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Stephens and Jefferson are under a marginal risk. The timing of these storms are looking best after 3PM on Sunday. So generally the highest chances are near and east of I-35 with thunderstorms and showers possible for the rest of OK & north Texas. Some of the storms could become strong to severe Sunday evening with damaging winds and large hail possible.
We clear back out heading into Monday with much cooler air arriving, highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday is much of the same, sunny and highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday is also sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
We’re tracking our next cold front to move through Texoma for Thursday night into Friday bringing rain chances, cloudy skies, and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
