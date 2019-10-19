First Alert Forecast:Sunny skies with somewhat cooler air for today (10/19 AM)

Sunday’s forecast is looking to be quiet during the day but we’re keeping an eye out on some activity later during the day. To start, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50°. Sunny skies all day but clouds will start to build come the afternoon. Highs for tomorrow are going to be rather warm! We’re talking temperatures in the upper 80s to the low 90s. South winds gusting 15 to 30mph. Later during the evening however is when a cold front is expected to move through our region. The Storm Prediciton Center (SPC) has parts of Texoma under under a marginal & slight risk tomorrow for severe storms. Slight risk being our most eastern counties, Montague, and portions of Jefferson & Stephens. Counties like Young, Jack, Archer, Henrietta, Wichita and portions of Cotton, Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Stephens and Jefferson are under a marginal risk. The timing of these storms are looking best after 3PM on Sunday. So generally the highest chances are near and east of I-35 with thunderstorms and showers possible for the rest of OK & north Texas. Some of the storms could become strong to severe Sunday evening with damaging winds and large hail possible.