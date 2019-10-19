Lawton man convicted for child porn

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County jury has acquitted a Lawton man on a lewd act with a child under 12 charge but convicted him on another count. On Friday, the jury found James Horsey guilty of possessing child pornography.
Lawton police investigated the case last year. They said Horsey showed several pictures of naked people to a young girl before inappropriately touching her.
Investigators also reported finding child porn on his cell phone. For that, jurors recommended he serve 15 years in prison.
A judge will make the final decision on Horsey’s sentence.
