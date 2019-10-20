Cache Chamber holds 3rd Annual Octurbofest

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The #NateStrong Memorial Run/Walk kicked off Saturday’s festivities at the 3rd Annual Octurbofest on the Cache School Campus.
The highlight of the community event was the car show presented by the Sooner State Street Car Club.
The festival also featured vendors, food trucks and a trunk-or-treat for the kids.
“I think every year it’s getting bigger and better and I think every year people get to meet people and see people who have a common interest whether it’s cars, whether it’s food or game and activities, everyone has something to do here,” said Jaysen Clements, President of the Cache Chamber of Commerce and the Sooner State Street Car Club.
Local performers including the Cache Youth Cheerleaders and dancers from the Lawton Ballet Theatre entertained the crowds.
Octurbofest ended at dark with a celebratory fireworks show.
